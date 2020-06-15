US Protesters Prepare More Demonstrations Monday Urging Police Reforms

Demonstrators calling for a stop to police brutality are preparing to continue their protests Monday, three weeks after the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minnesota and days after police shot dead Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.

Monday’s demonstrations include a planned march on the Georgia state capitol and protesters gathering in Lafayette Park, across the from the White House, where two weeks ago law enforcement forcefully cleared a peaceful crowd shortly before President Donald Trump walked through the area for a photo opportunity at a nearby church.

The Georgia protesters will gather outside the state capital building in Atlanta where lawmakers are returning to work after a coronavirus shutdown. The demonstrators, organized by the civil rights groups NAACP, are demanding lawmakers take up criminal justice reform.

Most Democratic state lawmakers, who are in the minority in the Georgia House and Senate, say they are ready to act on such reforms. However, Republican lawmakers, as well as some Democrats, say there is not enough time to make a large number of changes in the criminal justice law. There are only 11 days left in the lawmakers’ session following a lengthy coronavirus shutdown.

Also Monday, the U.N. Human Rights Council agreed to hold an urgent debate on Wednesday “on the current racially inspired human rights violations, systematic racism, police brutality and violence against peaceful protesters.”

Sunday brought protests in numerous cities, including Washington, New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami.

Protesters listen to a speaker as they sit in front of the Seattle Police Department East Precinct building, which has been boarded up and abandoned except for a few officers inside, June 11, 2020.

Seattle situation



Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said on CBS television’s “Face the Nation” Sunday she hopes officers can move back into a section of the city taken over by peaceful protesters without resorting to “something that devolves into a force situation.”

Protesters have peacefully occupied a four-block part of the city which they’ve named “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.” Organizers say they want a neighborhood without police. A huge “Black Lives Matter” mural covers the area’s main thoroughfare.

U.S. President Donald Trump has called the occupiers “ugly anarchists” and said the city should “take back” the zone.

But Mayor Jenny Durkan last week likened the zone to “a block party atmosphere” and no threat to the public but said it will be restored to the city at some time.



European protests

People sit and hold banners during a Black Lives Matter protest, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in Zurich, Switzerland, June 13, 2020.

Anti-racism marches inspired by George Floyd's death continued all weekend in some large European cities.

Demonstrators in Berlin formed a 9-kilometer long chain that began at the Brandenburg Gate.

In Paris, it was the police who protested what they say are unfair accusations of racism and brutality.

Shortly after 15,000 people demonstrated in the French capital, about 50 officers and their police cars surrounded the Arc de Triomphe.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday he will create a commission to look at what more can be done to fight racial inequality in Britain.

Johnson said Sunday “racist thuggery” has no place in British streets after right-wing extremists attacked protesters against racism. About 100 people were arrested.

Asia protests

People march to protest during a solidarity rally for the death of George Floyd in Tokyo, June 14, 2020.

Also Sunday, hundreds marched through Tokyo, holding banners reading “Black Lives Matter.”

Thousands also demonstrated Sunday in New Zealand and took a knee for a moment of silence for George Floyd in front of the U.S. consulate.