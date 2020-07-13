Race in America

Washington to Shed 'Redskins' name Monday, Reports Say

By Associated Press
July 13, 2020 12:36 AM
FILE - The Washington Redskins logo is shown on the field before the start of a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Landover, Md.
FILE - The Washington Redskins logo is shown on the field before the start of a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Landover, Md.

ASHBURN, VIRGINIA - Washington's NFL team will get rid of the name 'Redskins' on Monday, according to multiple reports.

It's unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league's oldest franchises.

USA Today, ESPN, The Washington Post, Washington Times and Sports Business Journal reported Sunday night that owner Dan Snyder is set to "retire" the name. Yahoo, on Saturday, reported a name change was imminent.

The team launched a 'thorough review' of the name July 3 that the NFL supported. That came in the aftermath of prominent sponsors FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America asking the team to change the name.

FedEx is the title sponsor of the team's stadium in Landover, Maryland, and CEO Frederick Smith is a minority owner. Nike and other companies pulled team gear from their online stores.

Over a dozen Native American leaders and organizations wrote to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell last week demanding an immediate end to Washington's use of the name.

In the letter that was obtained by The Associated Press, they said they "expect the NFL to engage in a robust, meaningful reconciliation process with Native American movement leaders, tribes, and organizations to repair the decades of emotional violence and other serious harms this racist team name has caused to Native Peoples." 

 

Related Stories

FILE - The Washington Redskins logo is shown on the field before the start of a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Landover, Md.
Race in America
Redskins to Have 'Thorough Review' of Name Amid Race Debate
Owner Dan Snyder says the process will include input from alumni, sponsors, the league, community and members of the organization. FedEx on Thursday called for the team to change its name, and Nike appeared to remove all Redskins gear from its online store
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/03/2020 - 14:24
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, the George Preston Marshall monument outside RFK stadium in Washington is shown. The…
Race in America
Washington Redskins Remove Racist Founder From Team Material
George Preston Marshall refused to integrate his team until government forced him to do so in 1962
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 06/24/2020 - 21:56
Fans await the entrance of the Washington Redskins through a large, inflatable helmet, as the Washington Redskins host the Jacksonville Jaguars, at FedEx Stadium in Landover, Maryland, Sept. 14, 2014. (VOA / Frank Mitchell)
USA
Controversy Continues Over Washington Redskins Name
A leading U.S. newspaper said a prominent civil rights group, after months of trying, has failed to convince the owner of the Washington Redskins football team to meet with Native Americans who find the team's name offensive. The Washington Post reported Monday the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which works with the National Football League to promote diversity, tried to talk with Daniel Snyder and the National Football League leadership about concerns over the team…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/19/2015 - 05:20
USA
US Patent Office Cancels Redskins Trademark Registration
Ruling follows national campaign that has gained momentum during past year; team can appeal decision
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 06/18/2014 - 13:05
AP logo
By
Associated Press
Race in America

Washington to Shed 'Redskins' name Monday, Reports Say

FILE - The Washington Redskins logo is shown on the field before the start of a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Landover, Md.
USA

Black Female Fighter Pilot Joins Navy Ranks

Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle is the first known Black female tactical aircraft pilot. (U.S. Navy)
Race in America

Pandemic, Racism Compound Worries About Black Suicide Rate

Jasmin Pierre poses for a photo with her smartphone app, in New Orleans, July 2, 2020. Pierre, who survived multiple suicide attempts, doesn't want people struggling alone. She created The Safe Place, a free Black-oriented mental health app
USA

Tulsa Moving to Recover Remains of 1921 Race Massacre Victims

Smoke rises from the ruins of African Americans' homes following the race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921. Alvin C…
Race in America

Statue to Tennis Star Arthur Ashe to Stay Put in Richmond 

FILE - In this July 10, 1996 file photo, a crowd gathers at the base of the Arthur Ashe Monument after the ceremony dedicating…