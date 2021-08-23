USA

Remnants of Hurricane Henri Move North; President Issues Emergency Declaration for Vermont

By VOA News
August 23, 2021 12:25 PM
People watch as the waves crash around the Ocean Mist bar as Tropical Storm Henri approaches South Kingstown, Rhode Island, U.S…
People watch as the waves crash around the Ocean Mist bar as Tropical Storm Henri approaches South Kingstown, Rhode Island, Aug. 22, 2021.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Henri moved slowly across parts of the northeastern United States Monday where heavy rains and the potential for flooding prompted the White House to issue an emergency declaration for the state of Vermont.

U.S. President Biden issued the declaration Monday, which will allow Vermont to receive federal assistance to clean up from the storm, which came ashore in Rhode Island on Sunday bringing strong winds, heavy rains, and storm surge.

The president had, on Sunday, approved emergency declarations for Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York. The White House said the Federal Emergency Management Agency had resources such as generators, food and water positioned in the region to help those in need.

The storm began moving north towards New York and the New England region beginning Saturday, with the initial bands from what was then Hurricane Henri hitting New York City in the early evening. That brought rain and lightning, which prompted the suspension of a star-studded “We Love New York” concert in Central Park.  Stars such as Bruce Springstein and Elvis Costello were unable to perform.

Later that night, as Henri got closer to crossing Long Island, lightning struck the top of One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan. 

At last report, the National Hurricane Center said the center of what remains of the storm the center was in southern Connecticut and moving very slowly to the east.  It should eventually move back out over the Atlantic Ocean by early Tuesday. 

Forecasters said total rainfall amounts across much of the region would be between 7 and 15 centimeters, with some locally higher amounts.  

