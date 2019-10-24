USA

Rep. Elijah Cummings to Lie in State at US Capitol

By Associated Press
October 24, 2019 12:42 PM
The flag-draped casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings is carried by a military honor guard up the steps of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Oct. 24, 2019.
The flag-draped casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings is carried by a military honor guard up the steps of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Oct. 24, 2019.

WASHINGTON - The late Rep. Elijah Cummings is being remembered by congressional leaders and colleagues at the Capitol, where the Maryland Democrat will lie in state.

Members of Cummings' family were joined by lawmakers on Thursday as they looked on from the East Front Plaza when the hearse carrying Cummings' casket arrived at the Capitol and was carried up the building's steps.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat-California), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican-Kentucky), and other congressional leaders planned to speak at the arrival ceremony.

The public was to have the chance to pay respects to Cummings later Thursday in Statuary Hall.

Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, died Oct. 17 after complications from long-standing health problems. A wake and funeral are planned Friday in Baltimore.

A sharecropper's son, Cummings rose to become a civil rights champion and a leader of an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

As a tribute to Cummings, no votes were scheduled Thursday in the House.

 

Related Stories

Masonic guards stand near the casket of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings during a viewing service at Morgan State University, Oct. 23, 2019, in Baltimore.
US Politics
Mourners, Constituents Pay Tribute to US Rep. Cummings
During an evening ceremony at Morgan State University, US Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland told hundreds of people that 'America has lost the champion for social justice'
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/23/2019 - 17:56
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019, file photo, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., speaks during a luncheon at the National Press Club in…
USA
Powerful Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings Dead at 68
The congressman died early Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital from complications from longstanding health challenges, his congressional office said
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 05:23
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Rep. Elijah Cummings to Lie in State at US Capitol

The flag-draped casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings is carried by a military honor guard up the steps of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Oct. 24, 2019.
USA

Trump Again Attacks Fed, Says Central Bank 'Derelict in Its Duties'

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell, during the plenary of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC)…
USA

White House: Trump 'Very Supportive' of Republicans' Impeachment Protest

U.S. House Republicans speak to reporters after Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper arrived to testify
USA

Craigslist Founder Donates to Group Fighting Fake News

FILE - Craig Newmark attend the 12th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit red carpet at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, Nov. 5, 2018.
USA

GOP Stands by Trump, Gingerly, After Diplomat's Testimony

Former Ambassador William Taylor leaves a closed door meeting after testifying as part of the House impeachment inquiry into…