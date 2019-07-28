USA

Report: 5 Shot at California Festival

By Associated Press
July 28, 2019 11:21 PM

At least five people were shot Sunday at an annual food festival in Northern California, a hospital spokeswoman says. 

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center spokeswoman Joy Alexiou says the hospital has received two victims from the shooting and expects three more. She had no information on their conditions.

Video first posted on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival.

The festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.

