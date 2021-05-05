USA

Report: US Birth Rate Lowest Ever

By VOA News
May 05, 2021 10:36 AM
Newborn babies are seen in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York, Feb. 16, 2017.
A report released May 5, 2021 by the National Center for Health Statistics shows the U.S. birth rate fell 4% last year, the largest single-year decrease in 42 years.

A report released Wednesday shows the U.S. birth rate fell 4 percent last year, the largest single-year decrease in 42 years, to the lowest level since statistics began more than a century ago.

The National Center for Health Statistics, part of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC) says the general birth rate dropped for mothers of every major race and ethnicity, and in every age group, falling to 55.8 births per 1,000 women between the ages of 14 and 44.

The report shows the number of births fell to 3,605,201, the lowest number of births since 1979, down 4 percent from 2019 and the sixth consecutive year that the number fell an average of two percent per year. That compares to 4.3 million U.S. births in 2007.

The report shows the birth rate among 15 - to -19-year-olds fell 8 percent from 2019, the 30th consecutive year births dropped among that age group.

By ethnicity, birth rates fell 8 percent for Asian American women, 3 percent for Hispanic women; 4 percent for Black and white women; and 6 percent for Native American women.

The percentage of infants born small and premature — at less than 37 weeks of gestation — fell slightly, to 10 percent, after rising five years in a row. 

The data is considered provisional because it is based on 99.87 percent of all 2020 birth records received and processed by the National Center for Health Statistics as of February 11, 2021. Comparisons are made with final 2019 data and earlier years.

 

Related Stories

A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. A…
USA
Pew Census Breakdown: Asian American Population Reached 24 Million
Group has projected that population to reach 46 million people by 2060, making it largest immigrant group in the United States
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/29/2021 - 02:56 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Report: US Birth Rate Lowest Ever

Newborn babies are seen in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York, Feb. 16, 2017.
All About America

Women Outnumber and Outvote Men, But They Don’t Vote Alike

Black women have one of the highest turnout rates among American voters and are increasingly more powerful at the ballot box. Picture taken Nov. 2, 2020.
Europe

Italy Jury Deliberates Fate of 2 Americans in Police Slaying

Finnegan Lee Elder touches a crucifix he has around his neck as he wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 before a…
USA

Facebook Oversight Panel Votes to Uphold Trump Ban

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. Former President…
USA

Chauvin's Lawyer Seeks New Trial, Impeachment of Verdict 

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.