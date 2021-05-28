USA

Republicans Block Senate Vote on Panel to Probe Capitol Riot

By VOA News
Updated May 28, 2021 01:58 PM
FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021.
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked legislation Friday calling for the creation of a panel to investigate the deadly January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol aimed at preventing the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory over incumbent Donald Trump. 

As expected, Republicans used a procedural tactic known as a filibuster to block the bill, which would have launched a bipartisan investigation into the insurrection. It was the first successful use of a filibuster during the Biden presidency to stop Senate legislative action.

The 54-35 vote was shy of the 60 votes need to advance the measure.

Because the 100-member Senate is equally divided, Democrats needed 10 Republicans to vote in favor of the bill.

In this image from video, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks after the Senate acquitted former President…
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 13, 2021.

That was unlikely because many Republican senators remain loyal to Trump and followed the guidance of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who opposed the commission.

McConnell, who once said Trump was responsible for “provoking” the riot, more recently dismissed the legislation as nothing more than a “political exercise” since Senate committees are already investigating Capitol security shortcomings.

On Jan. 6, Trump implored thousands of supporters who had come to Washington for a protest rally “to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat shortly before the riot that left five people dead, including a federal police officer.

A vote on the measure had been expected Thursday but was delayed by lengthy consideration of another bill.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, which has 435 voting members, previously passed the legislation with some Republican support.

Related Stories

Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6, 2021.
US Politics
US Senate Republicans Set to Block Capitol Riot Inquiry Panel
The filibuster is a time-honored Senate tradition that requires a supermajority of senators – 60 of the 100 members — before a bill can go forward
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 05/27/2021 - 01:46 PM
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, rioters storm the Capitol, in Washington. Capitol Police say they have…
USA
US Seizes $90,000 From Man Who Sold Footage of US Capitol Riot
He now faces a total of eight criminal counts, including weapons charges, related to the riot
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 05/22/2021 - 01:24 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as violent rioters loyal to…
USA
Agreement Reached for Bipartisan Probe into US Capitol Riot
Measure could be introduced to full House of Representatives next week
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 05/14/2021 - 03:21 PM
A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick is visible near the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington,…
USA
Medical Examiner: US Capitol Police Officer Died of Natural Causes After DC Riot
Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick had two strokes and died of natural causes, after he tussled with a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump at the US Capitol, findings show
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 04/19/2021 - 05:24 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

California Shooting Victims Remembered as Loving, Kind-hearted, Heroic

This combo of images provided by the Valley Transportation Authority shows the nine victims of a shooting at a VTA rail yard.
USA

Biden Optimistic About US Progress in COVID Fight

President Joe Biden speaks at Sportrock Climbing Centers, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Alexandria, Va.
Silicon Valley & Technology

SolarWinds Hackers Targeted 150 Organizations with Phishing, Microsoft Says

FILE - The headquarters for the U.S. Agency for International Development.
US Politics

Women Vote More Than Men, So Should They Be the New Default Group?

A woman walks to cast her ballot at the register of voters during early voting in Phoenix, Arizona, October 29, 2020.
USA

Republicans Block Senate Vote on Panel to Probe Capitol Riot

FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021.