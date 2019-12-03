USA

Rosenstein Said He was 'Horrified' at How Comey was Fired

By Associated Press
December 03, 2019 02:07 AM
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, left, speaks with former White House Counsel Don McGahn, right, following a farewell…
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, left, speaks with former White House Counsel Don McGahn, right, following a farewell ceremony for Rosenstein in the Great Hall at the Department of Justice in Washington, Thursday, May 9, 2019.

WASHINGTON - Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told the FBI he was ``angry, ashamed, horrified and embarrassed'' at the way James Comey was fired as FBI director, according to records released Monday.

Rosenstein was interviewed by FBI agents several weeks after Comey's firing as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into ties between Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. An FBI summary of that interview was among roughly 300 pages of documents released as part of public records lawsuits brought by BuzzFeed News and CNN.

The records also include summaries of FBI interviews of key Trump associates, including Hope Hicks, Corey Lewandowski and Michael Cohen. They provide additional insight into Mueller's two-year investigation, which shadowed the first part of Trump's presidency and preceded an ongoing impeachment inquiry centered on his efforts to press Ukraine for investigations of political rival Joe Biden.

Hicks described efforts to prepare for media scrutiny of a 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Russians and the president's oldest son. Lewandowski told investigators the president prodded him to tell then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to make an announcement that the scope of the Russia investigation had been limited to future election interference.

And Cohen, who is now serving a three-year prison sentence for campaign finance violations and lying to Congress, told investigators he advised Trump's personal lawyer that there was more detail about a proposed deal for a Trump Tower in Moscow than what he had shared with lawmakers. He said he "vaguely recalled'' telling Jay Sekulow about a call he had "with a woman from the Kremlin,'' and said Sekulow's response was in line with "so what'' and the deal never happened, according to the FBI document.

Sekulow told The Associated Press on Monday night that Cohen's statements were false and that Cohen never told him anything about any call with a woman from Russia.

Rosenstein, who left his Justice Department post last spring, was interviewed about his role in Comey's May 2017 firing. Rosenstein wrote a memo harshly criticizing Comey for his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, a document held up by the White House as justification for his firing.

Rosenstein said he was asked during a White House meeting one day before Comey's firing to produce a memo laying out his concerns with the FBI chief. He said he knew when he left the office that day that Comey would be fired, though he said he did not expect for his memo to be immediately released, and was surprised by the portrayal in the media that the termination was his idea instead of the White House's, according to the FBI document.

Rosenstein said he expected Comey would be contacted by either Trump or Sessions so a meeting could be scheduled and he could be fired in person. Comey instead learned of his firing from television while speaking with agents in Los Angeles.When he learned of how Comey was fired, he was "angry, ashamed, horrified and embarrassed. It was also humiliating for Comey,'' an FBI agent wrote of Rosenstein's reaction.

At one point during the interview, as Rosenstein was describing how he had "always liked Jim Comey'' but disagreed with his decisions in the Clinton case, the deputy attorney general ``paused a moment, appearing to have been overcome by emotion, but quickly recovered and apologized,'' according to the FBI.

Related Stories

FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian intelligence activities, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2017.
USA
Watchdog: Ex-FBI Chief Comey 'Violated' Policies by Leaking Private Memo
Justice Department watchdog says memo documenting Comey's conversation with Trump about the Flynn investigation was unclassified
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Thu, 08/29/2019 - 11:59
FILE - Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks during a news conference in which he announced an indictment against Iranian hackers in an alleged cybercrime and extortion scheme, at the Department of Justice in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018.
US Politics
Rosenstein: Russia Probe Justified, Closing It Wasn't an Option
Fresh out of his job as deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein said Monday that the Justice Department's investigation into Russian election interference was "justified,'' that he would have never allowed anyone to interfere with it and that closing it had not been an option.He also took aim at former FBI Director James Comey, characterizing him as a "partisan pundit'' busy selling books and earning speaking fees. The barbs continued an extraordinary public spat between the two…
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Rosenstein Said He was 'Horrified' at How Comey was Fired

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, left, speaks with former White House Counsel Don McGahn, right, following a farewell…
US Politics

Biden Sees Fundraising Improvement After Rough Summer

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden talks with audience members during a bus tour stop at Water's Edge Nature Center, Dec. 2, 2019, in Algona, Iowa.
South & Central Asia

Esper: US Troop Drawdowns in Afghanistan 'Not Necessarily' Tied to Taliban Deal

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper delivers remarks before ringing the closing NASDAQ bell for Veterans Day in New York, New York, Nov. 11, 2019.
Economy & Business

Organization Announces Funding for 250 Local US Journalists

The Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel, The Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald sit in newsstands early 08 November 2000 in North Miami…
USA

US Court Delivers Setback to White House Plan to Resume Federal Executions

FILE - This July 7, 2010 file photo, shows Nebraska's lethal injection chamber at the State Penitentiary in Lincoln, Neb. The…