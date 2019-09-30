USA

Sanders Calls for 'Income Inequality' Taxes on Top Firms

By Associated Press
September 30, 2019 09:28 AM
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., waves to supporters as he arrives at a rally at Santa Monica High School Memorial Greek Amphitheater in Santa Monica, Calif., July 26, 2019.
FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., waves to supporters as he arrives at a rally at Santa Monica High School Memorial Greek Amphitheater in Santa Monica, Calif., July 26, 2019.

WASHINGTON - Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has announced an "income inequality" plan calling for tax increases on companies that pay CEOs far more than their workers' median salaries.
 
The Vermont senator's proposal, unveiled Monday, would raise taxes 0.5 percentage points on companies paying top executives more than 50 times the median salaries of workers. Tax penalties would rise up to 5 percentage points for firms whose highest-paid official earns 500-plus times median worker pay.
 
The plan would apply to all private and publicly held corporations with annual revenues of $100 million. Sanders' campaign says it would raise $150 billion over the next decade, which he would use to eliminate medical debt nationwide.
 
Sanders says the public demands that profitable corporations "pay their fair share of taxes." 

Related Stories

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses the annual Comanche Nation Fair Powwow, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Lawton, Okla. (AP Photo/Gerardo Bello)
USA
Dueling Wealth Tax Plans Mean Sanders-Warren Clash May Come
Bernie Sanders is proposing a plan to tax the nation's wealthiest households, saying it will substantially reduce the accumulated fortunes of billionaires, his version of Democratic presidential rival Elizabeth Warren's signature proposal
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 09/24/2019 - 12:24
FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado, Sept. 9, 2019.
US Politics
Sanders Still Wants a Revolution, But Now He's Got Company
The Vermont senator acknowledges that many of his top proposals, which were dismissed as radical four years ago, have been adopted by others in the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential field
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Thu, 09/19/2019 - 12:45
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., participate in the first of two Democratic presidential primary
US Politics
Biden, Sanders, Warren Finally Square Off in Democratic Presidential Debate
Recent polls show all three contenders defeating Trump in hypothetical match-ups next year
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 09/12/2019 - 00:55
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019