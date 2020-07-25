USA

Season’s First Hurricane Barrels Toward Texas

By VOA News
Updated July 25, 2020 10:30 AM
Employees with the City of Corpus Christi load sandbags into people's cars as Tropical Storm Hanna approaches on, July 24, 2020,
Employees with the City of Corpus Christi load sandbags into people's cars as Tropical Storm Hanna approaches on, July 24, 2020,

Hanna was upgraded Saturday to a hurricane, and is tracking to make landfall on the southern Texas Gulf Coast in the afternoon or early evening. 

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says dangerous to catastrophic flash flooding is expected along with possible tornadoes.  Forecasters predict power outages.

Hanna is set to move southwesterly into deep south Texas by Sunday morning before it crosses the Rio Grande River into Mexico. 

Rainfall of 15 to 30 centimeters is likely, with as much as 46 centimeters possible, the National Weather Service says.

Hurricane force winds of 120 kilometers per hour have developed as Hanna was centered about 150 kilometers east-southeast of the city of Corpus Christi, Texas, and was moving west at 15 kilometers per hour. 

In the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Gonzalo is moving westward with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour, bringing strong gusts and heavy rain to the southern Windward Islands. 

A tropical storm warning is in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tobago, and Grenada and its dependencies. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

AP FACT CHECK: A More Measured Trump Doesn't Mean Accurate

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, July 22, 2020, in Washington.
USA

China Accuses US of Improperly Entering Houston Consulate

Chinese police officers form up in front of the United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan province, July 25, 2020.
Race in America

Federal Agents Use Tear Gas to Clear Portland Protest

A Black Lives Matter protester uses a shield as federal officers use chemical irritants to disperse demonstrators at the Mark O…
USA

US Gulf Region Still Struggling 10 Years After BP Oil Spill

FILE - In an April 21, 2010, file photo taken in the Gulf of Mexico more than 50 miles southeast of Venice, La., the Deepwater…
Immigration

US Sued Over Expulsion of Migrant Children Detained in Hotel

A Hampton Inn is shown, July 21, 2020 in Phoenix. The Trump administration is detaining immigrant children as young as 1 in hotels before deporting them to their home countries.