Season’s First Hurricane Barrels Toward Texas

Hanna was upgraded Saturday to a hurricane, and is tracking to make landfall on the southern Texas Gulf Coast in the afternoon or early evening.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says dangerous to catastrophic flash flooding is expected along with possible tornadoes. Forecasters predict power outages.

Hanna is set to move southwesterly into deep south Texas by Sunday morning before it crosses the Rio Grande River into Mexico.

Rainfall of 15 to 30 centimeters is likely, with as much as 46 centimeters possible, the National Weather Service says.

Hurricane force winds of 120 kilometers per hour have developed as Hanna was centered about 150 kilometers east-southeast of the city of Corpus Christi, Texas, and was moving west at 15 kilometers per hour.

In the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Gonzalo is moving westward with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour, bringing strong gusts and heavy rain to the southern Windward Islands.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tobago, and Grenada and its dependencies.