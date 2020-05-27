Second Night of Angry Protests in US over Death of Black Man in Police Custody

A second night of protests in the Midwestern U.S. city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, over the death of a black man in police custody turned violent Wednesday.

Live television footage showed police and firefighters at the scene of an auto parts store that had been set on fire. There were also reports of looting at a nearby department store and grocery store.

The fire was located across the street from a police precinct where protesters had clashed with police in riot gear the night before. The building and at least one police squad car had been vandalized before police dispersed the crowd by firing tear gas and non-lethal projectiles.

The anger was sparked by Monday’s death of George Floyd, who died after he was taken into custody on suspicion of forgery. Cellphone video showed a handcuffed Floyd pinned to the ground by a white officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck. Floyd can be heard desperately pleading for his life, telling the officer, “I can’t breathe,” but the officer kept Floyd pinned for several minutes after Floyd stopped moving.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called on local prosecutors Wednesday to file criminal charges against the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck. “Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?,” Mayor Frey said during a news briefing. “If you had done it or I had done it we would be behind bars now.”

The officer and three others involved in Floyd’s arrest were all fired Monday after video of the arrest surfaced. The incident is under investigation by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, the county where Minneapolis is located, as well as the FBI, which will determine whether Floyd’s civil rights were violated.

Monday’s death drew comparisons to Eric Garner, a black man in New York who died in 2014 after a white officer placed him in a chokehold while he begged for his life. Garner also pleaded with officers, saying he could not breathe.

Floyd’s death also comes weeks after three people were charged with February’s fatal shooting in Georgia of Ahmaud Arbery. He was allegedly killed by a white former Glynn County police officer and his son who apparently mistook Arbery for a burglar while he was jogging. They were charged only after a video of the shooting emerged. The man who shot the video was also charged.

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he wanted the FBI investigation “to be expedited” and expressed his condolences to Floyd’s family. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s presumptive Democratic challenger in this November’s election, said Floyd's death was ``part of an ingrained, systemic cycle of injustice that still exists in this country.”