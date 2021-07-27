Senate Confirms New US Air Force Secretary

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Frank Kendall’s nomination to lead the Air Force.

The approval of President Joe Biden’s choice came in a voice vote late Monday.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that Kendall brings decades of expertise and is “an unmatched asset for the challenges we face today.”

“Throughout his career, Frank has led the department’s acquisition efforts to equip our warfighters with the latest capabilities and cutting-edge weaponry for the battlefield, educated our next generation of leaders at West Point, and served as a human rights lawyer,” Austin said.

Kendall served as undersecretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics during the administration of former President Barack Obama.

He earlier worked as a vice president for defense contractor Raytheon.

Carla Babb contributed to this report.