USA

Senate Republicans Block US Voting Rights Bill

By VOA News
Updated June 22, 2021 07:21 PM
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined at left by Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., talks with reporters before…
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined at left by Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., talks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, June 22, 2021.

Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked the advancement of a major voting rights bill Tuesday.

The Senate's top Democrat, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, set a procedural vote for the For the People Act, but with 60 votes required to advance the bill for debate and Republicans opposing the measure in the evenly split 100-member chamber, the bill stalled.

Lindsey Graham, a prominent South Carolina Republican, called the measure "an insane idea" in a statement released shortly after he voted no. 

"Simply put, this is the biggest power-grab in modern American history. S.1 has nothing to do with making voting easier — it has everything to do with skewing the system in a fashion to benefit the liberal agenda," Graham said. 

Democrats plan to push for a revised version, led by Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democratic centrist who had announced his opposition to the legislation approved by the House of Representatives. His proposed changes include adding a national voter ID requirement and cutting a public campaign financing provision from the original version. 

“I’ve found common ground with my Democratic colleagues on a new version of the bill that ensures that our elections are fair, accessible and secure,” Manchin said. 

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a key negotiator in the infrastructure talks, is followed by reporters after a closed-door meeting…
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is followed by reporters after a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill with other Democrats in the bipartisan talks, in Washington, June 22, 2021.

But his changes to the measure have drawn no Republican support.

The Democratic push for election reform comes as Republican-controlled legislatures in many states enact new restrictions following the 2020 election that saw former president Donald Trump repeatedly make false claims of election fraud.

The original Senate bill, which passed the Democrat-majority House in March, would make it easier for people to register to vote, require states to hold at least 15 days of early voting, allow people to cast absentee ballots without giving a reason, and put the redrawing of congressional districts in the hands of nonpartisan commissions and not state legislatures.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks with reporters as the Senate prepares for a key test vote on the For the…
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York speaks with reporters as the Senate prepares for a key test vote on the For the People Act, a sweeping bill that would overhaul the election system and voting rights, at the Capitol, June 22, 2021.

Schumer said that voting rights are “under assault from one end of the country to the other,” and that the Republican-led efforts in the various states are an attempt to give Republicans “a partisan advantage at the polls by making it harder for Democratic-leaning voters to vote.”

Related Stories

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about voting rights at the Justice Department in Washington, on Friday, June 11,…
USA
US Attorney General Vows to Combat Efforts to Curb Voting Rights
Justice Department to double voting rights enforcement staff
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Fri, 06/11/2021 - 08:35 PM
FILE - Senator Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat representing the state of West Virginia, is surrounded by reporters at the Capitol in Washington, May 26, 2021.
USA
Key Democratic Senator Voices Opposition to Voting Law Reforms
Centrist Joe Manchin is the only Senate Democrat opposed to legislation that would override Republican-backed laws approved by 14 state legislatures
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 06/06/2021 - 02:29 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Native Americans Decry Unmarked Graves, Untold History of Boarding Schools

Clarence Smith, who attended both Chemawa Indian School in Oregon and the Flandreau Indian School in South Dakota, poses for a…
The Americas

US Gives More Asylum-seekers Waiting in Mexico Another Shot

FILE - In this May 17, 2021 file photo, a group of migrants mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua wait along a road after turning…
USA

DOJ Announces Plan to Target Illegal Firearms

A collection of illegal guns is displayed during a gun buyback event, Saturday May 22, 2021 in Brooklyn, N.Y. Guns were handed…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US to Miss July 4 COVID Vaccination Goal of 70% 

FILE - Julia Gadsby, 18, who has Lupus, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 3, 2021.
South & Central Asia

As Taliban Extend Territorial Gains, US Suggests Slower Afghan Pullout 

Afghan Commando forces are seen at the site of a battle field where they clash with the Taliban insurgent in Kunduz province, June 22, 2021.