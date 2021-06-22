USA

Senate Republicans Poised to Block US Voting Rights Bill

By VOA News
June 22, 2021 07:41 AM
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., left, chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch…
Sen. John Barrasso, left, chairman of the Senate Republican Conference with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on the way to a news conference to criticize the Democrat push to pass a voting rights bill, at the Capitol in Washington, June 17, 2021.

Republicans in the U.S. Senate are expected to block the advancement of a major voting rights bill Tuesday.
 
The Senate top’s Democrat, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, set a procedural vote for the so-called For the People Act, but with 60 votes required to advance the bill for debate and Republicans opposing the measure in the evenly split 100-member chamber, the bill as it stands is set to stall.
 
There are ongoing efforts to put forth a revised version, led by Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat. His proposed changes include adding a national voter ID requirement and cutting a public campaign financing provision from the original version.
 
The Democratic push for election reform comes as Republican-controlled legislatures in many states enact new restrictions following the 2020 election that saw President Donald Trump repeatedly make false claims of election fraud.
 
The Senate bill, which passed the Democrat-majority House of Representatives in March, would make it easier for people to register to vote, require states to hold at least 15 days of early voting, allow people to cast absentee ballots without giving a reason, and put the redrawing of congressional districts in the hands of nonpartisan commissions and not state legislatures.
 
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said the bill is an attempt by Democrats to “rig the rules of American elections permanently” in their favor.
 
“Ever since Democrats got the election outcome they wanted last fall, we’ve watched our colleagues update the rationale for their partisan power-grab: states must be stopped from exercising control over their own election laws,” McConnell said Monday.
 
Schumer said Monday that voting rights are “under assault from one end of the country to the other,” and that the Republican-led efforts in the various states are an attempt to give Republicans “a partisan advantage at the polls by making it harder for Democratic-leaning voters to vote.”  He urged Senate Republicans to allow debate on the voting rights bill.

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

US Will Likely Miss July 4 COVID Vaccination Goal of 70%

FILE - Julia Gadsby, 18, who has Lupus, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 3, 2021.
South & Central Asia

Taliban Extend Territorial Gains as US Suggests Slower Afghan Pullout 

Afghan Commando forces are seen at the site of a battle field where they clash with the Taliban insurgent in Kunduz province, June 22, 2021.
USA

Nassib Becomes First Active NFL Player to Come Out as Gay

Carl Nassib headshot, as Las Vegas defensive lineman, graphic element on gray
USA

New Yorkers Vote in Primary to Choose New Mayor

A voter receives her ballot at Frank McCourt High School, in New York, June 22, 2021.
USA

US Food Banks Fear Rising Prices Will Affect Mission to Feed Needy

Mandy Recinos picks up provisions for her family at Food for Others in Fairfax, Virginia, the largest food pantry in northern Virginia.