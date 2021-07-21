USA

Settlement Expected Soon in US Opioid Lawsuits

By VOA News
July 21, 2021 07:25 AM
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Phoenix Division shows one of four containers holding some of the 30,000 fentanyl pills the agency seized
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Phoenix Division shows one of four containers holding some of the 30,000 fentanyl pills the agency seized in Tempe, Ariz., in August 2017.

Lawyers involved with a potential multibillion-dollar settlement linked to the opioid crisis in the United States say a deal could be announced this week between pharmaceutical companies and a group of state and local governments.

The settlement would involve drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and the three biggest drug distribution companies in the United States — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.

The financial portion of the settlement is expected to be $26 billion, though the amount could end up being lower if certain jurisdictions opt out in favor of seeking their own legal action against the companies.

State and local governments have argued that the companies earned huge profits as the highly addictive prescription opioids spread through the country and left those local jurisdictions to cope with the consequences.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that according to preliminary data, 2020 was a record year for overall drug overdose deaths with more than 93,000. Of those, about three-fourths involved opioids.

This undated photo shows fentanyl pills. The powerful painkiller has been identified as the drug that killed the superstar Prince.
US Drug Overdose Deaths Hit Record 93,000 Last Year
Coronavirus lockdowns, isolation triggered increased narcotics use, experts say

As part of the expected settlement, Johnson & Johnson would agree to not produce opioids for at least 10 years, and the company said in a statement that it was ready to contribute as much as $5 billion.

"There continues to be progress toward finalizing this agreement and we remain committed to providing certainty for involved parties and critical assistance for families and communities in need," the company said. "The settlement is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing, and the Company will continue to defend against any litigation that the final agreement does not resolve."

Another part of the settlement would be the creation of a new national system to track opioid shipments. An independent third-party would monitor the system in an attempt to stop cases of massive shipments of opioids flooding certain areas.

Attorneys general from 10 states issued a statement Tuesday saying the settlement negotiations are "potentially nearing completion."

“We look forward to bringing much-needed dollars home to our states to help people recover from opioid addiction and to fundamentally change the opioid manufacturing and distribution industries so this never happens again,” the statement said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday a $1.18 billion settlement with AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.  That followed a $230 million deal the state struck with Johnson & Johnson in June.

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press, AFP and Reuters

Related Stories

Bottles of several opioid based medication at a pharmacy in Portsmouth, Ohio, June 21, 2017.
Science & Health
US Opioid Lawsuits on Verge of Settlements With 4 Companies
Under the deal, a new system would be created to stop the avalanches of pills that arrived in some regions about a decade ago
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/20/2021 - 08:52 PM
FILE - State's attorney Brad Beckworth presents information in the opening statements during the Oklahoma v. Johnson & Johnson opioid trial at the Cleveland County Courthouse in Norman, Oklahoma, May 28, 2019.
USA
Johnson & Johnson Reaches $230 Million Opioid Settlement With New York State
The agreement addresses claims brought by Attorney General Letitia James, and it will remove Johnson & Johnson as a defendant in a broader trial over opioids scheduled to begin next week
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 06/26/2021 - 12:03 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Life Expectancy in 2020 Saw Biggest Drop Since WWII

Chart shows the change in estimated life expectancy in the U.S. from 2019 to 2020
USA

Settlement Expected Soon in US Opioid Lawsuits

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Phoenix Division shows one of four containers holding some of the 30,000 fentanyl pills the agency seized
USA

Western Canada Declares Fire Emergency as Evacuations Climb

(FILES) This file handout photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service shows two plumes of smoke from the Long Loch wildfire (K51040)…
Europe

Belarus Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya Urges US to Impose Sanctions

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks during her news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July…
Arts & Culture

Milwaukee Bucks Win NBA Championship

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with the MVP trophy, as teammates hold the championship trophy,…