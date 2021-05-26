Sheriff’s Office says Eight Dead, Multiple Injuries in California Shooting

Law enforcement officials in San Jose, California, say eight people were killed and several others were injured Wednesday in a shooting at light rail maintenance facility.

Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office spokesman Russell Davis told reporters that police responded to multiple reports of a shooting near the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail maintenance yard in San Jose at about 6:30 a.m. local time. He said multiple investigators were at the scene and asked people to avoid the area.

Davis said the shooter is among the dead, but gave no details about how he died, the total number of victims or how many were injured.

Also speaking at the news conference, chairman of the VTA board Glenn Hendricks called it a “horrible tragedy,” and said his thoughts and love goes out to the VTA family. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo called it “a very dark moment.”

During a White House news briefing, Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said they were monitoring the situation and offering assistance in any way possible. She said the United States is "suffering from an epidemic of gun violence in this country, both in mass shootings and in lives that are being taken in daily gun violence that doesn't make national headlines.”

San Jose is a city of about one million people just south of the San Francisco Bay area. It is considered the heart of Silicon Valley, a global center of technological innovation and home of some of America's biggest tech companies.