Sheriffs Responding to Active Shooter at California High School

Sheriffs in California are responding to a shooting at a high school Thursday, where at least six people are believed to be injured.

ADVISORY: Police activity at Saugus High. **** AVOID AREA **** — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's department has locked down all schools in the area around Saugus High School, about 48 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles.

The Associated Press is reporting at least six injuries. A local NBC station has reported "multiple casualties."

As of 8:15 a.m. local time, the Sheriff's office described the scene as an active shooter situation, reporting the suspect has been described as a male in black clothing.