USA

Sheriffs Responding to Active Shooter at California High School

By VOA News
November 14, 2019 12:21 PM
People are lead out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting, Nov. 14, 2019 in Santa Clarita, California.
People are lead out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting, Nov. 14, 2019 in Santa Clarita, California.

Sheriffs in California are responding to a shooting at a high school Thursday, where at least six people are believed to be injured.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's department has locked down all schools in the area around Saugus High School, about 48 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles.

The Associated Press is reporting at least six injuries. A local NBC station has reported "multiple casualties."

As of 8:15 a.m. local time, the Sheriff's office described the scene as an active shooter situation, reporting the suspect has been described as a male in black clothing.

 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

Impeachment Inquiry

AP source: 2nd US Official Heard Trump Call with Sondland

FILE - President Donald Trump is joined by Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to EU
USA

Pompeo Urges Coalition to Take Back IS Detainees, Boost Funding

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C) speaks as he is joined by other foreign ministers and officials at the State Department in Washington, Nov. 14, 2019, at a global coalition to defeat the Islamic State meeting.
USA

Sheriffs Responding to Active Shooter at California High School

People are lead out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting, Nov. 14, 2019 in Santa Clarita, California.
Europe

Erdogan Says Turkey Won't Dispose of Russian S-400s

FILE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan disembarks from his plane, Oct. 22, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

China Says It Is in Talks With US on Trade Deal

FILE - Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng speaks during a press conference at the ministry, in Beijing, China, April 6, 2018.