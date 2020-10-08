USA

Six Charged With Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor

By VOA News
October 08, 2020 03:11 PM
FILE PHOTO: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media about the flooding along the Tittabawassee River, after…
FILE - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media in downtown Midland, Michigan, May 20, 2020.

The FBI says it has disrupted a plot to overthrow the government of the Midwestern state of Michigan and its governor, Gretchen Whitmer, ahead of the Nov. 3 election.   

According to a criminal complaint unsealed in federal court, six people — who have been arrested — plotted for months, trained with militia members, and even did rehearsals in August and September. 

The alleged plotters included Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta, all of Michigan, and Barry Croft of Delaware, according to the FBI. 

Federal police said four of the men planned to "make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear." 

According to the FBI, the men said Whitmer "has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end." 

Authorities, who said they used informants and undercover agents to foil the plot, said a news conference on the plot would be held later Thursday. 

Whitmer has been a polarizing figure during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many in her state calling her shutdowns draconian. Earlier this month, the Michigan Supreme Court said her shutdown orders violated the state's constitution. 

The FBI said two of the alleged conspirators "agreed to unite others in their cause and take violent action against multiple state governments that they believe are violating the U.S. Constitution." 

The group initially planned to storm the Capitol building but later decided to target Whitmer's second home. One of the suspects, Fox, said he wanted to try the governor for "treason." 

"The group talked about creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient," the FBI affidavit said. "They discussed different ways of achieving this goal from peaceful endeavors to violent actions. ... Several members talked about murdering 'tyrants' or 'taking' a sitting governor." 
 

