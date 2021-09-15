Slow Moving Tropical Depression Nicholas Dumping Heavy Rains Along Gulf Coast

Tropical Depression Nicholas continued to dump large amounts of rain across the U.S. Gulf Coast Wednesday.



The National Weather Service says the rain is likely to continue for days as the storm is moving slowly.



Galveston, Texas, has already seen 35 centimeters of rain from the system, which is the 14th named storm this season. More than 100,000 Texans are without power due to the storm.

Houston has recorded 15 centimeters of rain, and New Orleans, Louisiana could see as much as 25 centimeters.



Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has warned about flash floods in the state.



"This is a very serious storm, particularly in those areas that were so heavily impacted by Hurricane Ida," Edwards said.



Nicholas comes as residents continue to recover from Ida, which hit the region last month, causing widespread damage.



Nicholas made landfall on the central Gulf Coast of Texas Tuesday as a hurricane.

Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press.