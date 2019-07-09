USA

Soldier Killed in Korean War to Be Returned Home for Burial

By Associated Press
July 9, 2019 07:47 AM
A soldier carries a casket containing the remains of a U.S. soldier who was killed in the Korean War during a ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.
A soldier carries a casket containing the remains of a U.S. soldier who was killed in the Korean War during a ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

CINCINNATI - An Ohio soldier reported missing in action in the Korean War and later identified through DNA is returning home.
 
Eighteen-year-old Roger Woods was reported missing in action after fighting in the vicinity of Kochang, Republic of Korea, on July 29, 1950. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said the U.S. Army later issued a ``presumptive finding of death'' for Pfc. Woods.

Remains found in a grave in South Korea and sent to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii in 1955 were identified last year as Woods.
 
Woods' coffin arrives Tuesday morning at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and will travel by procession to Evans Funeral Home in Goshen in Clermont County. Visitation will be held Wednesday.
 
The funeral is set for Thursday, followed by burial at Goshen Cemetery.

 

Related Stories

Australian student Alek Sigley (C) smiles upon arriving at Haneda International airport in Tokyo on July 4, 2019, following his release from North Korea. A 29-year-old Australian student detained in North Korea surfaced in Beijing on July 4, saying…
Student Union
North Korea Says Released Australian Student Was Spying
Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency, or KCNA, said North Korea deported Alek Sigley on Thursday after he pleaded for forgiveness for his activities, which the agency said infringed on the country’s sovereignty
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 06, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press