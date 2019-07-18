USA

Southwest Cancellations Will Rise Due to Gounded Boeing Jet

By Associated Press
July 18, 2019 11:33 AM
FILE - A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, March 26, 2019.
DALLAS - Southwest Airlines is again pushing back the date it expects to be able to fly the grounded Boeing 737 Max jet, meaning more flight cancellations.

Southwest said Thursday that it was taking the plane out of its schedule through Nov. 2, a month longer than before.

Without the plane, Southwest says it will drop about 180 flights a day from its schedule, up from 150.

Southwest is also delaying the addition of new pilots as a result of the Max grounding.

The airline told pilots last week that it was postponing two classes for new pilot training and two for pilots upgrading to captain. The classes were to begin in September, October and December.

The Max was grounded after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. It's not clear when it will be cleared to fly after Boeing makes fixes to flight-control software.

Southwest had 34 Max jets when the plane was grounded in March, and the airline expected to receive more as the year went on, but Boeing halted deliveries.

