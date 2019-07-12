USA

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Hearing Could Be Delayed

By Associated Press
July 12, 2019 12:05 PM
FILE - U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller talks to reporters about the Russia probe in this undated photo.
FILE - U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller talks to reporters about the Russia probe in this undated photo.

WASHINGTON - House Democrats are considering a delay of special counsel Robert Mueller's high-profile hearing next week because of concerns over the short length of the scheduled hearings before two committees.  
 
The House Judiciary and Intelligence committees are considering delaying the July 17 hearing as they negotiate with Mueller's representatives and the Justice Department over the hearing's format, according to two people familiar with the talks. The delay would be in exchange for more time for questioning.

One of the people said the hearing would be delayed a week, to July 24. The people requested anonymity to discuss the private negotiations and because the talks were still fluid.
 
Mueller is scheduled to testify before the two committees in open session. He had expressed his reluctance to testify, and has said he won't go beyond the report.

A spokesman for the House Judiciary Committee would not confirm the possible delay.
 
``At this moment we still plan to have our hearing on the 17th and we will let you know if that changes,'' said Daniel Schwartz, spokesman for House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler.

 

Related Stories

Robert Mueller, then-special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a meeting with lawmakers, in Washington, June 21, 2017.
USA
Report: Mueller Testimony Postponed
Testimony re-sceduled for July 24, Politico reported on Friday citing multiple lawmakers
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 12, 2019
FILE - U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller talks to reporters about the Russia probe in this undated photo.
US Politics
What to Watch For During Robert Mueller's Testimony
Former special counsel heads to Congress to discuss Russian election meddling
Default Author Profile
By Masood Farivar
June 27, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press