Sting Operation at US Marine Base Targets Human Smuggling

PENTAGON - Sixteen U.S. Marines in California have been arrested in connection with an investigation that produced allegations of human smuggling and drug offenses, the Marine Corps said.

Officials, including those with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), arrested the Marines early Thursday after they and hundreds of other Marines were called to a battalion formation at Camp Pendleton, 79 kilometers (49 miles) from San Diego.

According the Marine Corps, the arrests stemmed from a previous human smuggling investigation that resulted in two arrests.



Marine and NCIS officials said additional information was not being released because the investigations were ongoing.



"None of the Marines arrested or detained for questioning served in support of the Southwest Border Support mission," the Marine Corps said in a statement.



Charges have yet to be filed in connection with the latest arrests.



The Marine Corps said another eight Marines were also taken in for questioning on unrelated drug allegations.



Thursday's arrests came one day after U.S. Special Operations Command announced a Navy SEAL platoon stationed in Iraq had been sent back to the United States early because of "perceived deterioration of good order and discipline."



According to media reports, about 20 of the SEALs had been under investigation for drinking or for being aware of the drinking while not on duty.



Drinking alcohol is forbidden during any combat deployments to the Middle East.