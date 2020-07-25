USA

Storms to Hit Texas, Windward Islands

By VOA News
July 25, 2020 06:35 AM
Employees with the City of Corpus Christi load sandbags into people's cars as Tropical Storm Hanna approaches on, July 24, 2020,
Employees with the City of Corpus Christi load sandbags into people's cars as Tropical Storm Hanna approaches on, July 24, 2020,

Tropical Storm Hanna is expected to grow into a hurricane by the time it makes landfall on the southern Texas Gulf coast Saturday afternoon or early evening. 

The U.S. National Weather Center says dangerous to catastrophic flash flooding is expected.

Hanna is set to move southwesterly into Deep South Texas by Sunday morning before it crosses the Rio Grande into Mexico. 

Rainfall of 15 to 30 centimeters is likely, with as much as 46 centimeters possible, the weather service says. 

Hurricane force winds are predicted as Hanna travels across sections of the Texas ranchlands. 

Forecasters predict power outages. 

To the South and East, Tropical Storm Gonzalo is moving with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour, bringing gusty wind and heavy rains to the Southern Windward Islands Saturday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tobago, and Grenada and its dependencies. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

6 Days of Memorials to Begin for Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., prepares to pay his respects to Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., who lies in state during a memorial service at the U.S. Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 24, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Administration Officials Press Schools to Reopen

Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va., Friday, July 24, 2020. The nation's…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Supreme Court Denies Nevada Church's Appeal of Virus Rule

FILE - In this April 12, 2020, file photo, Norma Urrabazo prays while wearing a face mask before speaking at an Easter drive-in…
USA

New Foreign Students Can't Enter US If Courses Online, Feds Say

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2018, file photo, a gate opens to the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Mass. The U.S. Education…
USA

US Judge Denies Portland Effort to Limit Agents During Protest Arrests

A federal officer fires crowd control munitions at Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States…