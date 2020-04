Severe storms that moved across the southeastern United States on Sunday left at least six people dead.

The storms brought heavy rain and strong winds, with multiple tornadoes in Mississippi and Louisiana.

The six dead were reported in Mississippi where Governor Tate Reeves said, “This is not how anyone wants to celebrate Easter.”

The threat spreads to the east Monday, with the National Weather Service again warning of the potential for strong tornadoes, damaging wind and flash flooding.