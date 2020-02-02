Super Bowl Matches San Francisco Against Kansas City

American football teams the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Miami Sunday in the National Football League’s championship game – the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs (12-4 in the regular season) are making their first trip to the Super Bowl since 1970 — 26 years before their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, was born.

The 49ers (13-3 in the regular season) are looking to score a record-tying sixth Super Bowl win Sunday. San Francisco has not won the championship since 1995.

The 49ers' quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, is looking for his first Super Bowl win as a starter. He was part of two winning New England Patriots teams, playing as a backup to quarterback Tom Brady, before moving to San Francisco.

More than 100 million Americans are expected to tune in for Sunday’s game, which ends the NFL's 100th season.

Entertainer Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem and singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez headline the halftime show. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. EDT (2330 UTC) at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.