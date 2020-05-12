USA

Supreme Court to Hear Cases Involving Trump’s Financial Records

By VOA News
May 12, 2020 03:26 AM
FILE - In this June 20, 2019 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen under stormy skies in Washington. The Supreme Court says it…
FILE - In this June 20, 2019 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen under stormy skies in Washington. The Supreme Court says it will hear President Donald Trump's pleas to keep his tax, bank and financial records private.

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments Tuesday on appeals of three lower court decisions involving subpoenas of President Donald Trump’s tax and financial records. 

Trump filed legal challenges to subpoenas issued last year by several House of Representatives committees and a New York district attorney. 

The subpoenas seek financial information from the accounting firm Mazars as well as Deutsche Bank and Capital One. 

Trump has sought to keep his personal and corporate financial information private, including breaking with decades of tradition of presidential candidates releasing tax returns. Lower court decisions have so far gone against Trump, but the records have remained private pending the Supreme Court appeal. 

The records requests focus on two issues. One issue is the work of congressional committees to examine unlawful activity in the banking system such as money laundering, whether there is adequate regulation and if new legislation is needed. 

The other issue is the examination of Trump and his business in connection with payments made to Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen to prevent two women from publicly discussing their claims of having extramarital affairs with Trump.

President Donald Trump walks on the colonnade to speak about the coronavirus during a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 11, 2020, in Washington.

Supreme Court justices are specifically examining whether the House committees had the constitutional and statutory authority to issue subpoenas to third parties demanding the personal records of the president. 

Trump’s legal team has argued lawmakers should have to identify a legitimate legislative purpose for seeking the president’s financial information.   

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled in December that the committees have sufficiently identified their purposes. 

"The Committees' interests in pursuing their constitutional legislative function is a far more significant public interest than whatever public interest inherent in avoiding the risk of a Chief Executive's distraction arising from disclosure of documents reflecting his private financial transactions,” Judge Jon O. Newman said in writing for the majority. 

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the nine Supreme Court justices are hearing the cases by telephone. They are likely to issue their rulings next month. 

Related Stories

Trump Biden
US Politics
Trump Campaign Fundraising Slows for 2nd Straight Month
The Republican National Committee and Trump's reelection campaign announced Monday that they raised more than $61.7 million in April, down from $63 million in March
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 21:31
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday,…
US Politics
Pandemic Creates Electoral Uncertainty for Trump, Democrats
President Donald Trump's reelection is facing growing headwinds less than six months before Election Day
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 12:20
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Supreme Court to Hear Cases Involving Trump’s Financial Records

FILE - In this June 20, 2019 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen under stormy skies in Washington. The Supreme Court says it…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Fauci: 'Danger of Multiple Outbreaks' if Country Opens Prematurely

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, April 17, 2020, in Washington.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US, Britain, Russia Plan Return to Work Despite Continued Epidemic

President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 11,…
VOA News on China

US to Accuse China of Hacking COVID-19 Vaccine Research

A man is reflected in a monitor as he takes part in a training session at Cybergym, a cyber-warfare training facility backed by…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Study: Virus Death Toll in NYC Worse Than Official Tally

A person in Personal Protective Equipment (P.P.E.) works to break down an area of The Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field…