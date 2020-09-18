USA

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies at 87 

By VOA News
Updated September 18, 2020 08:00 PM
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg attends Georgetown Law's second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture, Oct. 30, 2019, in Washington.
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg attends Georgetown Law's second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture, Oct. 30, 2019, in Washington.

Longtime Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday from complications with cancer. 

Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal and the second woman to serve on the court, died at her home in Washington surrounded by her family, according to a statement from the court. She was 87. 

“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in the statement. 

Ginsburg was a champion of women's rights, and a Supreme Court Justice since 1993.  

She died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said in its statement. 

Ginsburg’s death gives President Donald Trump the possibility to expand the conservative majority on the Supreme Court with a third appointment as a presidential election nears.  

National Public Radio reports that just days before her death, Ginsburg dictated a statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” 
 

