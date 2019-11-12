USA

Supreme Court Lets Sandy Hook Shooting Lawsuit Go Forward

By Associated Press
November 12, 2019 10:32 AM
Attorneys Joshua Koskoff, left, and Christopher Mattei, right, representing parents, rear, of children killed in the 2012 Sandy…
Attorneys Joshua Koskoff, left, and Christopher Mattei, right, representing parents, rear, of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, speak outside the Connecticut Supreme Court, Sept. 26, 2019

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court is letting a lawsuit proceed against the maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

The justices rejected an appeal Tuesday from Remington Arms that argued a 2005 federal law shields firearms manufacturers from most lawsuits when their products are used in crimes.
 
The court's order allows a survivor and relatives of nine victims who died at the Newtown, Connecticut, school in 2012 to pursue their claims.

The lawsuit says the Madison, North Carolina-based company should never have sold a weapon as dangerous as the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle that gunman Adam Lanza used to kill 20 first graders and six educators. It also alleges Remington targeted younger, at-risk males in marketing and product placement in violent video games.

The National Rifle Association was among those urging the court to jump into the case and end the lawsuit against Remington.

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

USA

