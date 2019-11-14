Suspect in California High School Shooting in Police Custody

Updated at 12:59 pm on Nov. 14



The suspect in a school shooting in California is in custody and being treated at a local hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff wrote on Twitter.

Update regarding the shooting at #SaugusHigh, suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital. — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) November 14, 2019

At least four people have been admitted to a local hospital, three of whom are in critical condition.

#SaugusHighShooting: UPDATE - We have four patients; Three male and one female. Female and two males are in critical condition. One male is in good condition. — Henry Mayo Hospital (@HenryMayoHosp) November 14, 2019

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's department had locked down all schools in the area around Saugus High School, about 48 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles.

Parents were told to use Central Park on Bouquet Canyon as a point of reunification.

White House Deputy Press secretary Judd Deree said the president had been made aware of the ongoing situation.

"The White House encourages all those in the area to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders," he wrote in a statement.