USA

Swedish Teen Climate Activist to Visit Dakotas Reservations

By Associated Press
October 6, 2019 03:20 PM
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks with other child petitioners from 12 countries who presented a landmark complaint to protest the lack of government action on the climate crisis during a press conference in New York, Sept. 23, 2019
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks with other child petitioners from 12 countries who presented a landmark complaint to protest the lack of government action on the climate crisis during a press conference in New York, Sept. 23, 2019.

PINE RIDGE, S.D. - A 16-year-old climate activist who garnered international attention when she scolded world leaders at the United Nations is visiting American Indian reservations in the Dakotas to talk about oil pipelines.

Greta Thunberg is appearing at panel discussions on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota at 5 p.m. Sunday and on the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota on Tuesday.

The Lakota People’s Law Project says Thunberg is concerned about the proposed path of the Keystone XL pipeline through South Dakota, as well as plans to double oil flowing through the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota.

Thunberg traveled to the United States in August on a sailboat to promote her climate change campaign.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2015, photo, the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect, is seen in Steele City, Nebraska.
USA
Trump Again Issues Permit to Speed Up Keystone XL Pipeline
Moving defiantly to kick-start the long-stalled Keystone XL oil pipeline, President Donald Trump on Friday issued a new presidential permit for the project — two years after he first approved it and more than a decade after it was first proposed.Trump said the permit issued Friday replaces one granted in March 2017. The order is intended to speed up development of the controversial pipeline, which would ship crude oil from tar sands in western Canada to the U.S. Gulf Coast…
Opponents of the Keystone XL pipeline demonstrate on the Dodge Street pedestrian bridge during rush hour in Omaha, Neb., Nov. 1, 2017. The Nebraska Public Service Commission has until Nov. 23 to decide whether to approve or reject a proposed state ro...
USA
Montana Federal Judge Halts Keystone XL Pipeline
A federal judge has brought a halt, at least temporarily, to the construction of the $8 billion Keystone XL Pipeline. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris said in an order Thursday that there needs to be further analysis of the project’s potential environmental impact. The judge’s order was handed down as Calgary-based TransCanada was preparing to begin building the pipeline in northern Montana. Morris said the government must provide &ldquo…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Fri, 11/09/2018 - 00:49
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

The Worth of a Girl