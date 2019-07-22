USA

Taliban Talks Key Topic as Trump Meets Pakistani Leader

By Associated Press
July 22, 2019 01:07 PM
President Donald Trump gestures as he greets Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives at the White House, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Washington.
President Donald Trump gestures as he greets Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives at the White House, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is meeting with Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan, about ending America's longest war, the conflict in Afghanistan.
 
Trump and Khan are both unpredictable and have had a rocky relationship. Monday's visit is meant to smooth tensions and deal with complex problems facing both nations.
 
The Trump administration wants Pakistan to use its leverage and influence with the Taliban to get a cease fire in neighboring Afghanistan, advance the peace process and create stability so he can end or substantially reduce America's involvement in the war.
 
Pakistan, which is suffering economically, wants to reset relations and broaden the relationship in hopes of securing more investment, trade and possibly a restoration of the U.S. aid Trump cut.

 

Related Stories

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses Pakistani Americans at Capital One Arena in Washington, July 21, 2019. (Source - Prime Minster Khan's press service)
South & Central Asia
Ahead of Trump Meeting, Khan Says Afghan War 'Has No Military Solution'
The Pakistani leader made remarks ahead of his first meeting with President Trump at the White House on Monday
Default Author Profile
By Ayaz Gul
July 22, 2019
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 18, 2019
USA
Trump to Press Pakistan's Khan on Advancing Afghan Peace
The two leaders are scheduled to meet at the White House Monday amid strained relations between the countries
Default Author Profile
By Ayaz Gul
July 21, 2019
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives to attend a military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2019.
Extremism Watch
Pakistan, US Take Action Against Militants Ahead of Trump-Khan Meeting
Pakistani authorities in Punjab province Wednesday arrested Hafiz Saeed, head of the Lashkar-e-Taiba group and alleged to have been mastermind of 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people, including six Americans
Default Author Profile
By Nafisa Hoodbhoy
July 19, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press