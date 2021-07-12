USA

Top US Commander in Afghanistan Steps Down

By Carla Babb
Updated July 12, 2021 09:04 AM
U.S. Army Gen. Austin S. Miller, the U.S.'s top general in Afghanistan, speaks to journalists at the Resolute Support…
As U.S. Army Gen. Austin S. Miller, the U.S.'s top general in Afghanistan, steps down, he has spent longer on the ground than any of the previous generals to command the war.

PENTAGON - The top U.S. general in Afghanistan steps down on Monday as Taliban fighters continue to make gains across the war-torn country.

The Biden administration has said the official end date of the U.S. troop withdrawal will be August 31, but Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller’s relinquishing of command is a symbolic end to the troop pullout.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Frank McKenzie arrived in Kabul early Monday to assume command of the remaining forces in a “short” transfer of command ceremony that includes a flag handover, a U.S. defense official told VOA. 

The withdrawal is “more than 90 percent” complete, according to U.S. Central Command. Most of the American troops and equipment have left, with fewer than 1,000 troops remaining to protect the U.S. embassy and help with securing the international airport in Kabul.

“Yesterday versus today versus tomorrow, there’s no significant difference in terms of the way we are operating in Afghanistan,” the defense official added on Monday.

McKenzie already had authority over American military operations in Afghanistan and several other neighboring nations as head of CENTCOM, and he will continue his oversight from his headquarters in the United States while two-star officer Rear Adm. Peter Vasely helps oversee the mission on the ground.

Miller was the longest-serving senior U.S. military officer of the Afghan war. He served for about three of the nearly 20 years of U.S. military involvement, overseeing the drawdown after the Trump administration’s February 2020 deal with the Taliban and the final withdrawal called for by President Joe Biden in April.

McKenzie will still be able to order U.S. air strikes against the Taliban in support of the Afghan government through the end of August. But after the withdrawal’s completion, U.S. strikes in Afghanistan will solely support counter-terrorism operations against al Qaida and Islamic State, he told VOA in a recent interview.

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020, file photo Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, center, top U.S. commander for the Middle East, makes an…
VOA Exclusive: CENTCOM Head Says US Will Not Support Afghan Forces with Airstrikes After Troop Withdrawal
The general’s comments appear to refute a report by the New York Times

On Sunday, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told the “Fox News Sunday” show the U.S. is “watching with deep concern” as Taliban insurgents take control of more and more territory in Afghanistan while American forces are quickly returning home under President Joe Biden’s withdrawal orders.

“This is the time for [Afghan government troops] to step up and defend their country,” Kirby said. “This is a moment of responsibility.” 

Taliban insurgents say they already control 85% of the country, a contested claim. But Kirby did not dispute a Fox News assessment that 13 million Afghans live under Taliban control, 10 million under Afghan government rule and 9 million in contested regions. 

Since the official start of the withdrawal on May 1, the Taliban has nearly tripled the number of districts it controls, from about 75 to now more than 210 of Afghanistan’s 407 districts, according to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Long War Journal.

U.S. troops first entered the country in 2001 to overrun bases where al-Qaida terrorists trained to launch the September 11 hijacked airliner attacks on New York’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon that killed nearly 3,000 people. 

Biden last week staunchly defended the U.S. troop withdrawal, even in the face of Taliban advances. 

"We did not go to Afghanistan to nation build," Biden said at the White House. "It's the right and the responsibility of the Afghan people alone to decide their future and how they want to run their country." 

He said the U.S. went to Afghanistan to bring former al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden through "the gates of hell” and to eliminate al-Qaida's capacity to deal more attacks against the United States.

“We accomplished both of those,” Biden said. “That's why I believe that this is the right decision, and quite frankly overdue."

Ken Bredemeier contributed to this story

Related Stories

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton addresses media at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia Thursday, Oct. 17,…
South & Central Asia
Australia Says Last Troops Withdrawn From Afghanistan
Australia had deployed 39,000 troops over the past 20 years
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 07/11/2021 - 01:13 AM
Afghan security forces keep watch after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul,…
00:25:00
Archive
US-Afghanistan
Issues in the News moderator Kim Lewis talks with VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb and VOA executive editor Steve Redisch about concerns over the rapid withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, the unexpected assassination of Haiti’s President, the status of Covid vaccinations in the United States and how the Biden administration will deal with the increasing challenge of ransomware attacks thought to originate from Russian-based actors.
FILE - Afghan women attend an event to mark International Women's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Extremism Watch
Taliban Impose New Restrictions on Women, Media In Afghanistan’s North
Taliban militants in Afghan areas under their control have ordered women to wear hijab and forced local radio stations to broadcast their propaganda amid US troop pullout
Default Author Profile
By Gul Rahim Niazman
Fri, 07/09/2021 - 01:03 PM
ADDS MILITIAMEN INSTEAD OF PEOPLE'S - Militiamen loyal to Ata Mohammad Noor, chief of Jamiat-e-Islami and a powerful northern…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal
Al-Qaida, IS Set to Reconstitute in Afghanistan, Beyond
Fear of terror revival grows as US troop withdraw
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Fri, 07/09/2021 - 10:48 PM
Carla Babb profile image
By
Carla Babb
Pentagon Correspondent

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Search in Florida Collapse to Take Weeks; Deaths Reach 90 

Rescuers from Pensilvania, are seen in the rubbles of the Champlain Towers South collapse, one day after shift from search-and…
USA

Biden Backs Trump Rejection of China’s South Sea Claim

Protesters shout slogans as they hold a Philippine flag during a rally in front of the Chinese Consulate in Makati city,…
USA

Top US Commander in Afghanistan Steps Down

U.S. Army Gen. Austin S. Miller, the U.S.'s top general in Afghanistan, speaks to journalists at the Resolute Support…
USA

Hot, Dry Conditions Drive Wildfires in Western US and Canada

Fire consumes a home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyle, Calif., on Saturday, July 10,…
USA

Florida Breaks Annual Manatee Death Record in First 6 Months

FILE - A manatee comes up for air as it swims in the Stranahan River, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 2, 2020.