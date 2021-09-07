Top US Diplomat, Defense Secretary Discuss Afghanistan in Qatar Visit

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held talks Tuesday in Doha, Qatar, with their Qatari counterparts as part of a visit to discuss the effort to evacuate Americans and Afghans from Afghanistan and other regional issues.

“Honored to meet with Qatari Amir Al Thani today in Doha with @SecDef Austin,” Blinken tweeted late Monday after an initial round of meetings with Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. “I expressed our gratitude for Qatar’s remarkable support of the safe transit of hundreds of U.S. citizens and tens of thousands of Afghans and other evacuees from Afghanistan.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, fourth left and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, fifth left, takes part in a meeting with Qatari counterparts in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 7, 2021.

In addition to their meetings Tuesday with Al Thani and Qatari Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah, Blinken and Austin are also touring an in-processing center in Doha and visiting with U.S. military and diplomatic personnel.

A State Department official said Monday four more Americans had safely left Afghanistan using an overland route and were greeted by embassy personnel after crossing the border.

The official did not say which country the Americans crossed into. Afghanistan is bordered by Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan.

Even as the Taliban insurgents who now control Afghanistan have blocked air flights carrying more Americans and Afghans who want to leave the country, the State Department official said the Taliban did not impede passage of the four individuals and were aware of their departure.

After the visit to Qatar, Blinken is set to travel on to Germany to meet with U.S. troops and Afghan refugees at Ramstein U.S. Air Force Base.

He is also scheduled to lead a virtual 20-nation ministerial meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday alongside German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. Blinken said the 20 countries “all have a stake in helping to relocate and resettle Afghans and in holding the Taliban to their commitments.”

Austin’s tour of U.S. allies in the Middle East also includes stops in Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Cindy Saine contributed to this report.