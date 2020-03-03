Tornadoes Kill 19 in Tennessee

Tornadoes have ripped through the U.S. state of Tennessee, killing at least 19 people and causing extensive damage.

Video captured one of the tornadoes moving through downtown Nashville early Tuesday accompanied by occasional flashes of lightning, turning buildings to rubble. Emergency officials say they responded to reports of at least 40 structure collapses throughout the city.

Debris scattered across an intersection, March 3, 2020, in downtown Nashville, Tenn.

Officials opened several emergency shelters to house residents who were forced out of their homes, one of them a farmer's market on the outskirts of downtown. The city's schools were shut down Tuesday.

The tornado also destroyed several hangars at a small municipal airport in west Nashville as it made its way into downtown. At least two of the deaths occurred in Nashville.

Political observers say the aftermath of the tornadoes is likely to affect voting in Tennessee, which is one of 14 states that are part of the so-called "Super Tuesday" primary.