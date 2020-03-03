USA

Tornadoes Kill 24 in Tennessee

By VOA News
Updated March 03, 2020 10:02 PM
A car crushed by a tree sits on a street after a tornado touched down Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo…
A car crushed by a tree sits on a street after a tornado touched down, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.

People in the southern state of Tennessee were still in shock late Tuesday after rare late-winter tornadoes tore through Nashville and nearby areas early in the morning, killing at least 24 people. 

Most residents were asleep when they were awakened by frantic dogs and tornado sirens, and they barely had time to find shelter. 

Debris scattered across an intersection, March 3, 2020, in downtown Nashville, Tenn.

Video of the storm showed lightning illuminating a huge, menacing funnel bearing down on downtown Nashville, the world's country music capital. 

Daylight revealed a scene of destroyed buildings and streets covered by wrecked cars, downed trees and power lines. 

The tornado also destroyed several hangars at a small municipal airport in west Nashville. 

Authorities in one county east of Nashville imposed an overnight curfew to prevent looting. 

Several Super Tuesday polling places were damaged. A state judge ordered some places to remain open past their scheduled closing times so voters would have enough time to cast ballots. 

President Donald Trump offered his condolences to storm victims and promised federal help. 

"We’re working with the leaders of Tennessee, including their great Governor Bill Lee, to make sure everything is done properly," Trump said, adding that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was “already on the ground, and I will be going there on Friday." 

Related Stories

Debris scattered across an intersection Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in downtown Nashville, Tenn. The National Weather Service in…
USA
National Weather Service Confirms Tornado near Nashville
Jeff Roberts of the Elections Commission said in a statement early Tuesday that information about damage to polling stations is being collected as polls open for Super Tuesday
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 04:44
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

US High Court Debates Presidential Power to Fire Agency Heads

FILE - The Supreme Court building is seen under stormy skies in Washington, June 20, 2019.
USA

US Reports Largest Crackdown on Fraudsters Targeting Older Americans

FILE - A general view of the Department of Justice building is seen in Washington, Feb 1, 2018.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Tensions Rise as US Death Toll From Coronavirus Reaches 9

A worker at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle, wears a mask as she leaves the building, Monday, March 2, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Fed's Surprise Rate Cut Part of Global Effort to Prevent Coronavirus-Induced Recession

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, to discuss an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington.
Arts & Culture

Publisher Pushes Back Release Date for John Bolton's Book

FILE - National security adviser John Bolton speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room.