Tornadoes Kill 24 in Tennessee

People in the southern state of Tennessee were still in shock late Tuesday after rare late-winter tornadoes tore through Nashville and nearby areas early in the morning, killing at least 24 people.

Most residents were asleep when they were awakened by frantic dogs and tornado sirens, and they barely had time to find shelter.

Debris scattered across an intersection, March 3, 2020, in downtown Nashville, Tenn.

Video of the storm showed lightning illuminating a huge, menacing funnel bearing down on downtown Nashville, the world's country music capital.

Daylight revealed a scene of destroyed buildings and streets covered by wrecked cars, downed trees and power lines.

The tornado also destroyed several hangars at a small municipal airport in west Nashville.

Authorities in one county east of Nashville imposed an overnight curfew to prevent looting.

Several Super Tuesday polling places were damaged. A state judge ordered some places to remain open past their scheduled closing times so voters would have enough time to cast ballots.

President Donald Trump offered his condolences to storm victims and promised federal help.

"We’re working with the leaders of Tennessee, including their great Governor Bill Lee, to make sure everything is done properly," Trump said, adding that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was “already on the ground, and I will be going there on Friday."