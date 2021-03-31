Trial of Officer Charged in George Floyd’s Death Enters Third Day

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, continues Wednesday in the U.S. state of Minnesota with more testimony from a firefighter who expressed her frustration at not being allowed to use her training to help Floyd.

Genevieve Hansen was among several people who testified Tuesday about their frustration and anger as they witnessed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck outside a convenience store last May.

According to witnesses and video recorded by bystanders, Hansen identified herself to police as a firefighter and repeatedly urged them to allow her to check Floyd’s pulse.

Murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, March 31, 2021.

Prosecutors said Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. The officer is facing charges of murder and manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty.

Chauvin’s defense lawyers have argued he was following his training and that other factors such as heart disease and drug use caused Floyd to die.

Floyd’s death and a video from the scene that was shared widely on social media and news programs sparked protests in numerous areas across the United States and other parts of the world against police brutality.

The city of Minneapolis recently agreed to pay Floyd’s relatives $27 million in damages to settle their claims of abuse in the case.