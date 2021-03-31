USA

Trial of Policeman Charged in George Floyd’s Death Continues with Firefighter Testimony

By VOA News
March 31, 2021 05:39 AM
Community members living in North Minneapolis watch the second day in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin
Community members living in North Minneapolis watch the second day in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, March 30, 2021.

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, continues Wednesday in the U.S. state of Minnesota with more testimony from a firefighter who expressed her frustration at not being allowed to use her training to help Floyd. 

Genevieve Hansen was among several people who testified Tuesday about their frustration and anger as they witnessed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck outside a convenience store last May. 

According to witnesses and video recorded by bystanders, Hansen identified herself to police as a firefighter and repeatedly urged them to allow her to check Floyd’s pulse.

FILE PHOTO: Murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin
Murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, March 31, 2021.

Prosecutors said Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. The officer is facing charges of murder and manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty. 

Chauvin’s defense lawyers have argued he was following his training and that other factors such as heart disease and drug use caused Floyd to die. 

Floyd’s death and a video from the scene that was shared widely on social media and news programs sparked protests in numerous areas across the United States and other parts of the world against police brutality. 

The city of Minneapolis recently agreed to pay Floyd’s relatives $27 million in damages to settle their claims of abuse in the case. 

Related Stories

FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd.
USA
Teen Who Recorded Floyd Video Says ‘He Was Begging for His Life'
Darnella Frazier, 18, said she was walking to a convenience store with her younger cousin when she came upon the officers
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 03/30/2021 - 01:44 PM
Defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pre-trial motions prior to opening statements, March 29, 2021.
USA
Jury Hears Widely Different Views on How George Floyd Died in Police Custody
Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin faces murder charges in high-profile US case that triggered worldwide protests
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 12:32 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Capitol Riot Exposed QAnon’s Violent Potential

Trump supporter Douglas Austen Jensen, wearing a QAnon shirt, confronts police on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol after breaching security defenses, in Washington, January 6, 2021.
USA

Biden to Promote $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan 

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in…
USA

Wealthy Americans Dodge $175 Billion in Taxes Each Year 

FILE - This April 13, 2014 file photo shows the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington. The agency…
USA

Trial of Policeman Charged in George Floyd’s Death Continues with Firefighter Testimony

Community members living in North Minneapolis watch the second day in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin
USA

White House: VP Harris, Guatemala's Giammattei Discuss Immigration

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Tweed-New Haven Airport, Connecticut