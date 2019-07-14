USA

Tropical Storm Barry Downgraded to Tropical Depression

By VOA News
July 14, 2019 07:11 PM
Crews clear debris from Highway 23 during storm Barry in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, July 14, 2019. Barry was first billed as a hurricane, and then downgraded, first to a tropical storm, and then to a tropical depression.
Forecasters have downgraded Tropical Storm Barry to a tropical depression, but Barry is still a major rainmaker and tornado threat as it drifts northward.

Parts of Louisiana could still see as much as 38 centimeters of rain with lesser amounts in sections of Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

"This rainfall is expected to lead to dangerous life-threatening flooding," forecasters warn anyone who may think the storm is no longer a threat.

Barry made landfall Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane, sparing New Orleans from a direct hit, but knocking out power and bringing floods to other parts of the state.

No serious injuries or major damage have been reported. But some residents in Louisiana say the ground was already saturated before Barry hit, raising fears of large trees coming down on homes and cars.

U.S. President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in Louisiana ahead of the storm, authorizing federal funds to help local officials cope with whatever storm recovery is needed.

Barry was the first named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, which started on June 1 and lasts until November 30.

 

