USA

Tropical Storm Isaias Approaches Carolinas, Set to Regain Hurricane Strength 

By VOA News
August 03, 2020 06:07 PM
A sign informing that Tuesday testing will be canceled due to Hurricane Isaias is seen outside a community testing center for…
A sign informing that Tuesday testing will be canceled due to Hurricane Isaias is seen outside a community testing center for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Bronx borough of New York, Aug. 3, 2020.

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to strengthen into a low-level hurricane before it makes landfall along the coast of the Carolinas.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds reached 110 kph (68 mph) Monday afternoon but was expected to strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane later in the day with winds of 119 kph (74 mph) or higher.

Dark clouds and high surf produced by Tropical Storm Isaias can be seen as a man continues to fish on the beach in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Aug. 3, 2020.

North of the expected landfall area, tropical storm warnings were in effect as far as Long Island, New York and the Merrimack River in New Hampshire.

Forecasters said the Carolinas and other states in the region can expect rainfall amounts of 7 to 15 centimeters (3 to 6 inches).

Winds along the coast of the Carolinas are expected to exceed 60 kph (37 mph) in some places. The storm is also expected to bring a storm surge of up to 1.5 meters (5 feet) in portions of North and South Carolina.

The mayor of Charleston, South Carolina, John Tecklenburg, said city offices would close early Monday but said he did not think there was a need to issue a curfew.

President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in North Carolina ahead of the storm’s arrival there to free up funds for federal officials to help towns and cities coordinate disaster relief efforts. Trump made a similar declaration Saturday for Florida.

Related Stories

FILE - Smog covers the Siberian industrial city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, Jan. 4, 2018. The Siberian town of Verkhoyansk recently reported an unprecedented temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.
Science & Health
UN Weather Agency to Investigate Reported Record Arctic Heat
World meteorological organization examining unusually high temperature data from Russian town
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 14:42
A beach goer walks along the shore as waves churned up by tropical storm Isaias crash near Jaycee Beach Park, in Vero Beach, Florida, Aug. 2, 2020.
USA
Trump Declares State of Emergency in North Carolina as Isaias Approaches
Floods, tornadoes forecast as tropical storm drifts up US East Coast
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 08/02/2020 - 00:43
A man exercises under pouring rain during Isaias storm in Santo Domingo, on July 30, 2020. (Photo by Erika SANTELICES / AFP)
USA
Tropical Storm Isaias to Hit Florida Saturday as Hurricane, Forecasters Predict
Isaias could then work its way up the Atlantic seaboard; Trump declares emergency for battered Puerto Rico
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 20:50
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Tropical Storm Isaias Approaches Carolinas, Set to Regain Hurricane Strength 

A sign informing that Tuesday testing will be canceled due to Hurricane Isaias is seen outside a community testing center for…
USA

Prosecutor Seeking Trump's Tax Returns Cites Probe of Business

U.S. President Trump speaks during a COVID-19 pandemic briefing at the White House in Washington
USA

US Global Internet Freedom Group Says Work Limited by Funding Dispute

An instructor teaches an online coding class at Tarena International's Zhongguancun campus in Beijing on July 24, 2020. - Some…
USA

First Big Southern California Wildfire of 2020 Keeps on Raging

Firefighters battle the Apple Fire in Banning, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
USA

Trump Fires TVA Chair, Cites Hiring of Foreign Workers

U.S. President Trump holds executive order signing event in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington