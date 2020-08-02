Tropical Storm Isaias Threatens US Atlantic Coast

Florida and the U.S. East Coast may have dodged a hurricane bullet, but that does not mean Tropical Storm Isaias is no longer a danger.

Isaias was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, but the National Hurricane Center in Miami says Isaias still threatens to bring heavy rain, fierce winds and life-threatening storm surges to anyone in its path.

A tropical storm warning is out from Jupiter, Florida, to Surf City, North Carolina, in the southeastern U.S. Forecasters urge residents along the Mid-Atlantic coast to keep a close eye on the storm, which is forecast to soak the New England states by midweek.

Isaias is expected to drench the northwestern Bahamas with as much as 20 centimeters (8 inches) of rain Sunday, and 15 centimeters (6 inches) of rain is forecast for northeastern Florida. Isaias has already knocked out power and destroyed trees in parts of the Bahamas.

Tornadoes are also possible in the Carolinas.

As of midday Sunday, Isaias was about 150 kilometers (93 miles) southeast of Cape Canaveral with top sustained winds of 100 kph (62 mph).

It’s a slow-moving storm, drifting to the northwest about 15 kph (9 mph). The slower a storm moves, the greater the threat of flooding.

