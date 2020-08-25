USA

Tropical Storm Laura Expected to Intensify into a Hurricane Threatening Parts of the US Gulf Coast  

By VOA News
August 25, 2020 05:43 AM
A girl wades towards her flooded home the day after the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug…
A girl wades towards her flooded home the day after the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 24, 2020.

People along the U.S Gulf coast of Texas and Louisiana are under a Hurricane Watch as Tropical Storm Laura is expected to develop into a hurricane Tuesday as it churns north in the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters at the U.S. based National Hurricane Center believe Laura will grow stronger but the storm's path and intensity is still uncertain. Laura has also prompted storm surge watches for sections of the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana. 

A hurricane watch has been posted from areas of Texas and Louisiana where the Storm could make landfall Wednesday night into Thursday.  

Overnight Monday, Laura was bringing heavy rains to Cuba into portions of the Florida Keys. 

So far, tropical storm Laura is blamed for at least 11 deaths in Haiti and the Dominican Republic before knocking power to hundreds of thousands customers in Puerto Rico. 

