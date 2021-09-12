USA

Tropical Storm Nicholas Could Bring Flooding to Louisiana

By VOA News
September 12, 2021 06:55 PM
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf of Mexico, Sept. 12, 2021.
U.S. weather authorities warned Sunday that Tropical Storm Nicholas will bring heavy rain and potential flash flooding along parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Coastal areas in Texas and Louisiana are expected to see 12-25 centimeters (5-10 inches) of rainfall in the next few days, the National Hurricane Center said. The center also issued hurricane watches and storm surge warnings for parts of the Texas and Louisiana coast.  

Some of the heaviest rain from the storm is expected to fall in areas of Louisiana recently devastated by Hurricane Ida. Though meteorologists do not expect the heavy winds that Ida brought, heavy rain and flash flooding will further impede efforts to rebuild homes and infrastructure.

Two weeks after Ida made landfall, roughly 6.3% of the state, about 140,200 homes, is still without power, according to the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

“All of Southern Louisiana — but especially Southwest Louisiana — should keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Nicholas,” Governor John Bel Edwards wrote on Twitter. “Listen to local officials, monitor local news & stay prepared”.

Some information in this report came from the Associated Press.

