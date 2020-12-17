USA

Trump Administration, Biden Voice New Alarm About Latest Cyberattack

By Ken Bredemeier
December 17, 2020 03:49 PM
FILE PHOTO: A computer keyboard lit by a displayed cyber code is seen in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017…
FILE - A computer keyboard illuminated by green cyber code is seen in this illustration picture taken March 1, 2017.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration and President-elect Joe Biden both voiced new alarm Thursday about a wide intrusion into computer systems around the world that officials suspect was carried out by Russia.

The cybersecurity unit of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the hack "poses a grave risk to the federal government and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments, as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organizations."

The assessment by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency was the most pointed yet since news of the intrusion first emerged last weekend. Both the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments were among the agencies whose secure data and emails were penetrated by the hack.

A man types into a keyboard during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Steve…
US Says Recent Hacking Campaign Hit Government Networks
The hackers are believed to be working for Russia

The cybersecurity unit warned that removing the malware inserted in the network software will be “highly complex and challenging.”

Biden, set to become the 46th U.S. president after his January 20 inauguration, said, “There’s a lot we don’t yet know, but what we do know is a matter of great concern.”

Biden said he had “instructed my team to learn as much as we can about this breach” and praised career government civil servants “who are working around-the-clock to respond to this attack.”

He vowed that after he assumes power, “my administration will make cybersecurity a top priority at every level of government, and we will make dealing with this breach a top priority from the moment we take office.”

Biden said he would strengthen the government’s cybersecurity partnerships with the private sector.

“But a good defense isn’t enough,” he said. “We need to disrupt and deter our adversaries from undertaking significant cyberattacks in the first place.”

“We will do that by, among other things, imposing substantial costs on those responsible for such malicious attacks, including in coordination with our allies and partners,” Biden said. “Our adversaries should know that, as president, I will not stand idly by in the face of cyber assaults on our nation.”
 

Related Stories

Picture of wires plugged on laptop computers taken as people work on January 22, 2019 in Lille during the 11th International…
USA
US Charges Six Russian Military Officers in Global Cyberattacks
Officials say the cyber campaign represented ‘the most disruptive and destructive series of computer attacks ever attributed to a single group’
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Mon, 10/19/2020 - 03:23 PM
Cyberattacks Spike Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
00:03:22
COVID-19 Pandemic
Cyberattacks Spike Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Israeli cyber experts name China, Iran among leading culprits; international organizations dealing with COVID-19 contagion amid targets
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Mon, 05/25/2020 - 09:28 AM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Trump Administration, Biden Voice New Alarm About Latest Cyberattack

FILE PHOTO: A computer keyboard lit by a displayed cyber code is seen in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017…
USA

Six Men Indicted in Alleged Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state’s Electoral College at the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, U.S. December…
USA

US Jobless Benefit Claims Increased Again Last Week

Restaurant and bar owners, employees and union workers march on 42nd Street in support of the restaurant industry, Dec. 15, 2020, in New York.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Panel Expected to Endorse Second COVID-19 Vaccine

Nurse Carolyn Grausgruber gives volunteer Ithaca firefighter Wade Bardo, of Erin, N.Y., an injection as the world's biggest…
USA

US Says Recent Hacking Campaign Hit Government Networks

A man types into a keyboard during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Steve…