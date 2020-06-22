USA

Trump Administration Extends Visa Ban to Non-Immigrants

By Associated Press
June 22, 2020 04:07 PM
H-1B Visa
H-1B Visa

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is extending a ban on green cards issued outside the United States until the end of the year and adding many temporary work visas to the freeze, including those used heavily by technology companies and multinational corporations. 

A senior administration official who spoke to reporters Monday on condition of anonymity says the ban will stay in effect until the end of this year in an effort to free up jobs in an economy hammered by the coronavirus. 

The administration estimates the measures will free up to 525,000 jobs for Americans. 

The ban on new visas applies to H-1B visas, which are used by major American technology companies, H-2B visas for nonagricultural seasonal workers, J-1 visas for exchange students and L-1 visas for managers of multinational corporations. 

Related Stories

H-1B Visa
Immigration
New H-1B Visa Rules Tilt Toward Holders of Advanced Degrees 
New rules will make it tougher for companies in the U.S. to hire specialty workers on H-1B visas and may alter who gets the visas.  H-1B visa holders are required to have specialized knowledge and, at minimum, a bachelor's degree. 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/30/2018 - 19:43
H-1B Visa
USA
US Allows Fast Processing Again for Some H-1B Visa Applications
The U.S. government said on Monday it would resume fast processing of H-1B visas requested by institutions of higher education and nonprofit and governmental research organizations, while leaving in place a longer approval time for companies that use the visas. President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to crack down on immigrants, whom he said were taking jobs from U.S. citizens, and signed an executive order in April calling for a review of the H-1B program. The…
FILE - An employee works on a computer terminal against the backdrop of a picture of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs at the Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in the southern Indian city of Kochi.
East Asia Pacific
India IT Stocks Slip Amid Worries About Stricter H-1B Visas
In a story Jan. 31 about H-1B visas, The Associated Press reported erroneously that proposed legislation could require more companies to prove that they have tried to hire U.S. workers before hiring foreign workers on H-1B visas. The change would actually force more companies to make a good faith effort to hire U.S. workers before considering foreign workers. The following is the corrected story:   The shares of top Indian IT companies sank Tuesday in…
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Trump Administration Extends Visa Ban to Non-Immigrants

H-1B Visa
Economy & Business

Poll: Politics Drive Divergent Views of US Economy

A hiring sign is displayed at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Thursday, June 18, 2020. About 1.5 million laid-off workers…
The Americas

Trump Says He Would Only Meet Maduro to Discuss His Departure

President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in…
The Americas

US Urges Release of Canadians Detained in China  

Residents pass by the Canadian Embassy in Beijing on Friday, June 19, 2020. Chinese prosecutors charged two detained Canadians…
COVID-19 Diaries

COVID Diary: Learning About My Natural Surroundings During Lockdown