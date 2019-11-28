USA

Trump in Afghanistan, Believes Taliban Open to Ceasefire.

By Associated Press
Updated November 28, 2019 02:20 PM
President Donald Trump holds up a tray of Thanksgiving dinner during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit to the troops,Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan.
BAGRAM AIR BASE, AFGHANISTAN - President Donald Trump is making a surprise visit to Afghanistan to spend time with U.S. troops on Thanksgiving.
       
Trump arrived at Bagram Air Field shortly after 8:30 p.m. local time and spent more than two-and-a-half hours on the ground. Reporters were under strict instructions to keep the trip a secret to ensure his safety.
       
The visit comes more than two months after Trump abruptly broke off peace talks with the Taliban after a bombing in Kabul killed 12 people, including an American soldier.
       
And it comes at a pivotal moment in Trump's presidency, with the impeachment inquiry moving quickly.
       
The president and first lady made a similar trip last year to Iraq on Christmas night -their first to an active conflict zone.
       
Vice President Mike Pence also visited troops in Iraq this week.

 

Associated Press

