USA

Trump Aims Major Rollback of Landmark US Environmental Law

By Associated Press
January 09, 2020 12:23 PM
President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during an event about the environment in the East Room of the White House, July 8, 2019.
President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during an event about the environment in the East Room of the White House, July 8, 2019.

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration on Thursday proposed greatly narrowing the use of one of the country″s landmark environmental laws, calling for changes that could allow projects ranging from oil pipelines to mines to move forward with far less federal review of their impact on the environment.

President Donald Trump was set to present a proposed overhaul of the half-century old National Environmental Policy Act. That law changed environmental oversight in the United States by requiring federal agencies to consider the impact of major projects on the land and on wildlife.

Key among the changes proposed is one that would newly limit the requirement for federal environmental review to projects that have major federal funding. The change would mean a range of predominantly privately funded and managed projects would not have to assess the environmental impact of their work and brief the public on them.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt told reporters that Trump would “deliver a home run ... by cutting red tape that has paralyzed decision making” on projects.

Anne Bradbury, head of an independent oil and gas producers trade group, said among the proposed changes are ones that will speed up permitting of oil projects, including pipelines, on federal lands. The Trump administration has pushed hard for pipeline building to move ahead despite local challenges, along with calling for shortening the time and length of environmental reviews for projects.

Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups say the changes would exempt polluters from public scrutiny of their projects.

President Richard Nixon signed the National Environmental Policy Act into law on Jan. 1, 1970, as public outrage over the 1969 oil spill off Santa Barbara, California, and other pollution of the country’s air, water and land spurred creation of the country’s major environmental protections.

NEPA became the first major environmental law.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Flood waters caused by Tropical Storm Harvey encompass the Motiva Enterprises LLC in Port Arthur, Texas
USA
Trump Environment Nominees Pressed on Federal Climate Report
President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as his top environmental adviser said Wednesday she is unconvinced by a new U.S. government assessment reaffirming that manmade carbon emissions are the primary cause of climate change. Kathleen Hartnett White testified before a Senate committee weighing her confirmation as chair of the Council on Environmental Quality at the White House. White, who is from Texas, reiterated her view that carbon dioxide is a “plant…
President Donald Trump, accompanied by coal miners and, from left, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, second from right, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and Vice President Mike Pence, far right, holds up the signed Energy Ind
USA
Trump Environment Order Scorned by Climate Activists and Skeptics
President Donald Trump's move to unravel Obama-era environmental regulations, launched with great fanfare Tuesday, is attracting scorn from both ends of the political spectrum.  Concerted pushback from Democratic lawmakers and activists on the left, along with nagging doubts from conservatives skeptical of Trump's commitment to the cause, suggest that making good on one of his main campaign promises could turn into an exercise in futility.  “I am taking…
Default Author Profile
By Peter Heinlein
Wed, 03/29/2017 - 17:35
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

VOA News on Iran

AP FACT CHECK: Trump Minimizes IS Risk, Distorts Iran Payout

President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the White House on the ballistic missile strike that Iran launched against…
USA

Iran May Have Accidentally Shot Down Passenger Jet

Debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of Tehran.
USA

Trump Aims Major Rollback of Landmark US Environmental Law

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during an event about the environment in the East Room of the White House, July 8, 2019.
VOA News on Iran

Iran Sends Mixed Signals as Tensions With US Ease

In this photo released by the official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks
USA

White House Welcomes Court Ruling on Border Wall Spending

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Construction site of the first border wall in Texas since President Trump took office as seen near…