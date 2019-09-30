USA

Trump Applauds Gen. Milley on Becoming Joint Chiefs Chairman

By Associated Press
September 30, 2019 01:50 PM
New chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during his welcome ceremony, Sept. 30, 2019, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va.
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has congratulated Gen. Mark Milley on becoming chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff.

Trump is attending a rainy welcome ceremony for Milley at a military base in Arlington, Virginia. Trump says he's always heard that rain on a big event brings luck and tells Milley, "Mark, I think you're going to be the luckiest general in history."
 
The role of the Joint Chiefs chairman is to advise the president, defense secretary and the National Security Council on military issues.
 
Trump also calls Milley his friend and adviser and says he "never had a doubt" about nominating Milley for the position.
 
Milley, formerly the Army chief of staff, succeeds Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford.
 
Trump chose Milley over a candidate favored by former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

 

 

