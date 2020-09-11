USA

Trump, Biden Pay Tribute to Victims of 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

By VOA News
September 11, 2020 12:46 PM
Flowers are placed in the inscribed names of deceased at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020,…
Flowers are placed in the inscribed names of the deceased at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York, Sept. 11, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden joined Americans in paying tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist airline attacks against the United States. 

Trump spoke at the Friday morning ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where 40 passengers died. Biden attended the 9/11 Memorial & Museum's commemoration ceremony in New York. Biden was to pay respects to the victims in Shanksville later Friday. 

"Today, we pay tribute to their sacrifice, and we mourn deeply for the nearly 3,000 precious and beautiful souls who were taken from us on Sept. 11, 2001," Trump said. "To every 9/11 family all across this nation, the first lady and I come to this hallowed ground deeply aware that we cannot fill the void in your heart or erase the terrible sorrow of this day. We promise you the unwavering love, support and devotion of all Americans." 

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart after they placed a wreath at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown, Pennsylvania, Sept. 11, 2020.

In addition to attending the observances, Biden said he would pay tribute to the victims by suspending campaign ads and other campaign activities for the day. 

"I'm not going be making any news today," Biden said. "I'm not going to talk about anything other than 9/11. We took all our advertising down. It's a solemn day and that's how we're going to keep it."  

At the 9/11 memorial observance in New York, Biden saw an elderly woman in a wheelchair holding a photo of her son who died in the attacks at age 43. Biden, who lost a son, Beau, to brain cancer, took the photo and said "it never goes away," words that the woman repeated. 

Vice President Mike Pence also visited the 9/11 memorial observance in New York, which has a longstanding tradition of prohibiting politicians from speaking, although they can attend. Biden attended as vice president in 2010, as did Trump as a candidate in 2016. 

Pence then attended the nearby Tunnel to Towers Foundation ceremony, where he and his wife, Karen, read Bible passages.  

From left, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Jill Biden with her husband Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, observe a moment of silence in New York, Sept. 11, 2020.

This year's observances were complicated by social distancing mandates due to the coronavirus health crisis and at a time of nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice. 

Trump's and Biden's visits to Pennsylvania came just weeks before the November 3 presidential election. Pennsylvania, which Trump won by less than one percentage point in 2016, is a must-win state for both men. Most polls published on RealClearPolitics.com shows Biden ahead in Pennsylvania by as much as 9 percentage points. 

Nineteen years ago, passenger jets hijacked by followers of the Islamic extremist group, al-Qaida, plowed into New York's World Trade Center and the Pentagon just south of Washington, while another crashed into a field in Shanksville. 

Nearly 3,000 lives were lost in the attacks, the deadliest in America's history.    

Related Stories

A plane takes off from Washington Reagan National Airport as a large American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon ahead of…
USA
Arlington To Hold Annual Ceremony Virtually on 9/11
The Virginia county is home to the Pentagon, where 19 years ago hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the west side of the building, killing 184 people
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/11/2020 - 08:05 AM
A U.S. flag hanging from a steel girder, damaged in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, blows in the breeze at a memorial in Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 11, 2019
USA
19 Years On, Does a Post-9/11 Generation Remember the Attacks?
Young people today have widely differing views on the aftermath and significance of the deadly and generation-defining event
Leslie Bonilla
By Leslie Bonilla
Fri, 09/11/2020 - 03:46 AM
Rain drops rest near a U.S. flag with a picture of Walter Hynes at the south reflecting pool at the National 9/11 Memorial.
USA
Americans Mark 19th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks 
Attacks on American soil killed nearly 3,000 people and launched US global war on terrorism 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/10/2020 - 05:20 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Arlington To Hold Annual Ceremony Virtually on 9/11

A plane takes off from Washington Reagan National Airport as a large American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon ahead of…
USA

Terrorism, Pandemic Trigger Two Kinds of Stress, Study Finds

Lydia Hassebroek says hi to her friend Rose through her kitchen window during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Puerto Rico Reopening Beaches on Saturday Amid Drop in Coronavirus Cases

A woman wears a face mask and gloves at the gas station during a government ordered quarantine aimed at curbing the spread of…
USA

19 Years On, Does a Post-9/11 Generation Remember the Attacks?

A U.S. flag hanging from a steel girder, damaged in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, blows in the breeze at a memorial in Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 11, 2019
COVID-19 Pandemic

Teachers, Parents Adapt as Schooling Resumes Amid COVID-19

Students wear protective masks as they arrive for classes at the Immaculate Conception School while observing COVID-19…