Trump Cancels Plan to Hold G-7 at His Miami Golf Club

By VOA News
Updated October 20, 2019 02:00 PM
A frame from video shows the Trump National Doral, in Doral, Florida, June 2, 2017.
In a series of Tweets Saturday night U.S. President Donald Trump said he was canceling plans to hold the 2020 G-7 summit at a golf resort he owns in Miami, Florida.

The U.S. president last week had confirmed plans to hold the annual summit at the Trump National Doral, but his plans had drawn wide condemnation from political opponents and some Republicans, who said the president would benefit financially from holding it there.

He blamed the U.S. national media and Democrats for opposing the Doral site for the meeting of the leaders of the West's leading economies.  
 

“I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders," Trump tweeted. "It is big, grand, on hundreds of acres, next to MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, has tremendous ballrooms & meeting rooms, and each delegation would have its own 50 to 70 unit building. Would set up better than other alternatives. I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY!”

Some members of Trumps own party had also criticized the plan.

Trump tweeted that other U.S. sites for the 2020 summit will now be considered, possibly including Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland outside Washington.  

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told the "Fox News Sunday" talk show that Trump, who controls a global real estate empire that includes luxury hotels, made the original decision for Doral because "at the end of the day he still considers himself to be in the hospitality business."  

